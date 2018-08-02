La Policía Nacional ha desmantelado una de las mayores redes nacionales de distribución de pornografía infantil a través de WhatsApp y han sido localizados catorce grupos de este sistema de mensajería instantánea desde los que se remitía temática pedófila de extremada brutalidad sobre niños de 0 a 8 años.
El operativo, liderado por la Policía Nacional con la colaboración de Interpol y Europol debido a las conexiones internacionales de esta red de pedofilia en América y Europa, se ha saldado con 19 detenidos en España en coordinación de 18 juzgados, debido a la cantidad de usuarios implicados y su dispersión geográfica.
Se han practicado además 19 registros en los que se han intervenido dispositivos con más de 16 terabytes de información que contenían unos 2.400.000 archivos de pornografía infantil, según un comunicado de la Policía.
Las pesquisas condujeron a detectar hasta catorce chats, 58 usuarios y enormes cantidades de archivos compartidos, y los investigadores -prosigue el comunicado- constataron que la actividad ilícita no se limitaba a España, sino que extendía sus redes a otros 7 países de Europa y de América.
Dado el carácter supranacional de las investigaciones, se requirió la cooperación de las oficinas policiales internacionales de Europol e Interpol, de manera que se pudiera canalizar el enorme volumen de información y se establecieran los cauces para la coordinación de la operación en cada uno de los países afectados
