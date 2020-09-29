PP, Cs y Vox se oponen ahora a nombrar a Fernando Simón hijo predilecto de Zaragoza pese a acordarlo por unanimidad

madridActualizado:
PP, Cs y Vox en el Ayuntamiento de Zaragoza votarán en contra, en sesión plenaria, de conceder el título de Hijo predilecto de la ciudad al director del Centro de Coordinación de Alertas y Emergencias del Ministerio de Sanidad, Fernando Simón, pese a aprobarlo por unanimidad en la de Junta de Portavoces celebrada este lunes.
El portavoz del grupo municipal de Zaragoza en Común (ZeC), Pedro Santisteve, ha atribuido a una "llamadita" del presidente del PP, Pablo Casado, o del presidente de Vox, Santiago Abascal, al alcalde de Zaragoza, Jorge Azcón, para que PP, Cs y Vox, rechacen la propuesta de ZeC.
"Nadie dijo nada y no se opuso nadie a que propusiéramos a Fernando Simón como hijo predilecto, quien se alegró mucho de que estuviera propuesto para este nombramiento", afirma Santisteve.
En rueda de prensa, el portavoz de ZeC se ha preguntado qué ha pasado desde el acuerdo de la Junta de Portavoces hasta que por la tarde "sale un tuit de Vox" en el que se asegura que no votará a favor de este nombramiento y "curiosamente se suman PP y Ciudadanos" que cuestionan el currículum de Fernando Simón.
En un tuit, el PP ha señalado que Simón "no reúne los requisitos y méritos profesionales precisos para recibir esa distinción del Ayuntamiento". Asimismo, Cs ha indicado, también en su cuenta oficial de Twitter, que "esta distinción no responde al sentir de la mayoría de los zaragozanos". El grupo ultraderechista afirma que ni apoya ni apoyará la distinción a esa persona".
En esa Junta de Portavoces se acordó otorgar la Medalla de Oro a los profesionales sanitariosy nombrar hijo predilecto a Fernando Simón junto con al cuerpo de la Policía Local, las víctimas de la covid-19 en la capital aragonesa y el colectivo de Detallistas de los Mercados.
