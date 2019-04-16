Público
El precio de la luz sube más de un 10% en la primera quincena de abril

La subida se ha estimado con respecto al mismo periodo del año pasado, según datos de Facua-Consumidores en Acción. Esta misma organización advierte que este incremento puede suponer más de 5 euros en el recibo mensual del usuario.

La factura del usuario medio se situará en 74,25 euros.- EUROPA PRESS

El precio del kilovatio hora (kWh) de electricidad ha experimentado una subida del 10,3% en la primera quincena de abril, con respecto al mismo periodo del año pasado, según datos de Facua-Consumidores en Acción, que advierte que este incremento puede suponer más de 5 euros en el recibo mensual del usuario medio.

En concreto, la asociación señala que en la primera quincena de abril el kWh con las tarifas semirreguladas (PVPC) se ha situado en una media de 15,04 céntimos (11,83 más el 27,19% de impuestos indirectos), frente a los 13,64 céntimos (10,72 más impuestos indirectos) del mismo periodo de 2018.

Así, si se toma como referencia el precio medio del kWh de los primeros quince días del mes, la factura del usuario medio se situaría en 74,25 euros, un 7,5% por encima de los 69,10 euros del mismo periodo de 2018. También supone una subida del 2,6% con respecto a los 72,39 euros que supuso la factura con las tarifas del mes pasado.

Por ello, Facua reclama a los candidatos a las elecciones generales del 28 de abril que se comprometan de "forma clara y sin ambigüedades a adoptar medidas contundentes para abaratar la infladísima factura eléctrica que sufren los usuarios".

De esta manera, la asociación demanda la intervención del sector, de manera que sea el Gobierno "el que fije periódicamente los precios sobre la base del coste real de la producción energética y se deje de depender de una subasta que facilita la especulación por parte de las grandes eléctricas".

