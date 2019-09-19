Un total de 16.454 presentaciones de medicamentos -13.469 dispensables en farmacia y 2.985 en hospital- bajarán de precio a partir del 1 de noviembre, lo que supondrá un ahorro de casi 118,5 millones de euros, de los que 5,3 millones repercutirán directamente en los ciudadanos.
Así se establece en una orden ministerial de actualización del sistema de precios de referencia de los medicamentos en el Sistema Nacional de Salud (SNS), que publica este jueves el BOE.
A partir de mañana, los laboratorios suministrarán los medicamentos a su nuevo precio industrial de referencia y las farmacias dispensarán el precio de venta al público anterior a la reducción hasta el 31 de octubre
Supondrá un ahorro de casi 118,5 millones de euros, de los que 5,3 millones repercutirán directamente en los ciudadanos
Este sistema se implantó en España hace dos décadas con el objetivo de controlar los precios de los fármacos financiados y permite crear nuevos conjuntos de referencia cuando se cumplen diez años de la autorización del medicamento, siempre que exista al menos un fármaco financiado distinto del original, así como revisar el precio de los existentes.
La orden crea 18 conjuntos de presentaciones de medicamentos que se dispensan en farmacias y 16 de ámbito hospitalario.
Además, revisa los precios de los conjuntos ya existentes: 419 de fármacos dispensados en farmacias y 207 en hospitales, y suprime 22 conjuntos (11 en farmacia y 11 en hospital).
El ahorro estimado por esta actualización será de 118,4 millones de euros: 79,4 millones en medicamentos de dispensación hospitalaria y 39 millones en los que se venden en farmacias.
