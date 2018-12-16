Público
Presidente de la Comisión Europea Jean-Claude Juncker desata la polémica por jugar con el pelo de una mujer al saludarla

No es la primera vez Juncker genera controversia por algo así. Hasta en tres ocasiones ha sido captado en momentos parecidos, con políticos europeos y miembros del comisionado de la Unión Europea.  

Juncker, durante el momento del encuentro en el que juega con el pelo de una mujer.

El presidente de la Comisión Europea, Jean-Claude Juncker, ha estado envuelto en una polémica surgida por la publicación de un vídeo durante un evento público. 

El político luxemburgués llegó a la cumbre del Consejo Europeo y, al bajar del coche, se le vio jugar con el pelo de una mujer, así como pedir un beso a otra que parecía estar al margen de la situación de llegada de Juncker. 

El vídeo fue publicado por la agencia de noticias internacional Ruptly y se viralizó por redes sociales, despertando la indignación entre muchos usuarios. 

La actitud del presidente de la Comisión ha sido reprochada en masa por los usuarios de redes sociales y por multitud de medios de comunicación, acusando al político de una actitud machista frente a las mujeres con las que interactuó. 

Juncker, una de las caras visibles claves en las negociaciones entre Reino Unido y Europa por el brexit, aseguró en declaraciones recientes que el acuerdo del brexit entre Bruselas y Londres "no se renegociará".

Juncker y sus particulares saludos

No es la primera vez que Jean-Claude Juncker aparece en la prensa por tocar y jugar con el pelo de otros políticos. 

Guy Verhofstadt ya sufrió las bromas del político el pasado febrero cuando alborotó su pelo en el Parlamento Europeo, en Estrasburgo. Le hizo lo mismo a un miembro del comisionado de la UE

Los medios se hicieron eco de otro de sus juegos el año pasado cuando en un evento público despeinó el flequillo de otro hombre. 

Jean-Claude Juncker revolvió el cabello de su colega mientras asistía a una reunión de la UE en un extraño saludo. REUTERS

