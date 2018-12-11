El presidente de la Comisión Europea (CE), Jean-Claude Juncker, dijo este martes que el acuerdo del brexit entre Bruselas y Londres "no se renegociará" y dejó claro que los Veintisiete no dejarán "sola" a Irlanda.
"Veré a (la primera ministra, Theresa) May esta noche. El acuerdo que acordamos el 25 de noviembre es el mejor posible y el único posible. No hay espacio para renegociar pero sí para una mayor clarificación e interpretación sin abrir de nuevo el pacto", dijo ante el pleno de la Eurocámara.
Juncker se reconoció "asombrado" de que pese al acuerdo ya cerrado hayan surgido "problemas en el último tramo de la carrera", en alusión a la decisión de May de posponer la votación en el parlamento británico.
Juncker se refirió a la salvaguarda sobre la frontera norirlandesa e insistió en que no se renegociará. "Nunca dejaremos tirada a Irlanda, nunca", añadió.
El presidente del Ejecutivo comunitario confirmó que esta tarde se reunirá con May en Bruselas. También el presidente del Consejo Europeo, Donald Tusk, se entrevistará este martes a las 17.00 horas (16.00 GMT) con la primera ministra británica.
Tusk incluyó el lunes en la agenda de la cumbre de líderes europeos de este jueves la cuestión del brexit, que en principio no iba a tratarse, después de que May decidiese posponer el voto sobre el acuerdo alcanzado entre la UE y Londres en la Cámara de los Comunes para buscar "garantías adicionales" en Bruselas sobre Irlanda del Norte.
Por su parte, el vicepresidente de la Comisión Europea, Frans Timmermans, afirmó que la UE se "ceñirá" al acuerdo ya alcanzado con Londres y defendió que la CE ha intentado "desde el principio" que el brexit cause "el menor daño posible".
"Así es como Michel Barnier (negociador jefe para la UE) ha negociado de buena fe en nombre de los Veintisiete y hemos encontrado un acuerdo con el Gobierno británico y nos ceñimos a ese acuerdo", dijo a su llegada al Consejo de Asuntos Generales de la UE el recién elegido candidato socialdemócrata para las elecciones europeas de mayo.
