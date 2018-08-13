Público
Agresiones Presunta agresión tránsfoba en Valladolid

El agresor, un joven menor de edad, se encuentra detenido hasta ser puesto a disposición de la Fiscalía de Menores.

Interior del centro comercial Vallsur de Valladolid - Web del centro comercial

Un hombre de 55 años ha tenido que ser ingresado en estado grave en el Hospital Río Hortega de Valladolid tras haber recibido una paliza. El agresor, un joven menor de edad, se ha entregado en dependencias de la Policía Nacional y ha confesado ser el autor de la agresión a las puertas del centro comercial Vallsur de Valladolid. La Policía investiga si se trata de una agresión tránsfoba motivada por la identidad sexual de la víctima.

El presunto autor, que se entregó en la tarde del domingo junto a su madre en la Comisaría de Delicias será puesto a disposición de la Fiscalía de Menores, han informado fuentes de la Subdelegación del Gobierno.

La presunta agresión se produjo minutos antes de las 6.30 horas frente a la puerta principal del centro comercial situado en la Avenida de Zamora. Fue un vigilante el que dio la voz de alarma y llamó al 112 que pasó el aviso a Policía Local, Policía Nacional y Emergencias Sanintarias-Sacyl que envió una UVI móvil y un soporte vital básico.

Tras ser atendido en el lugar, el agredido fue rápidamente trasladado al Hospital Río Hortega donde quedó ingresado en la UCI debido a la gravedad de las heridas.

La Policía investiga los motivos de la agresión y robo, ya que el agresor se llevó el bolso de la víctima, a la que se espera poder tomar declaración, algo que inicialmente no pudo hacerse debido al estado que presentaba.

