La primera ola de calor del verano, con aire de origen africano, llegará el próximo miércoles a la península y Baleares, según ha anunciado la Agencia Estatal de Meteorología (Aemet) "Este ascenso térmico es debido a la entrada de aire muy cálido de origen africano junto a las condiciones de estabilidad atmosférica y la fuerte insolación propia de estas fechas", señala la Aemet en un comunicado de prensa.
Según Aemet, "se superarán los 35 ºC en amplias zonas del interior peninsular; incluso es bastante probable que se alcancen o superen los 40 ºC en áreas del centro, interior de la mitad sur y cuadrante nordeste. En las zonas litorales, debido a la influencia marítima, las temperaturas no llegarán a alcanzar valores tan altos".
"Los valles del Ebro, Tajo, Guadiana y Guadalquivir serán las zonas más afectadas por este episodio de calor, donde los valores térmicos podrían alcanzar o incluso superar los 42 ºC en algunos puntos. La mayor probabilidad de que se superen los 42 ºC de forma bastante generalizada corresponde al valle del Ebro durante el jueves, viernes y sábado", añade.
Las mínimas también serán significativamente altas
Según la AEMET, "las temperaturas mínimas serán también significativamente altas, manteniéndose por encima de los 20 ºC en amplias zonas, e incluso podrían no bajar de los 25ºC en el interior de la mitad sur y centro peninsular, valle del Ebro y área mediterránea".
"En Baleares podrán superarse los 35 ºC, sobre todo en el interior de Mallorca, Canarias, Ceuta y Melilla; mientras que, probablemente, las comunidades de Galicia, Asturias y Cantabria, no se verán afectadas por esta situación", según el comunicado, que añade que: "Es probable que las altas temperaturas persistan, al menos, hasta el domingo, día 30, pero Aemet indica que no se descarta que puedan prolongarse durante los primeros días de julio en algunas zonas".
"Debido a la intensidad y duración del episodio, esta situación será calificada como ola de calor emitiéndose el correspondiente aviso especial en los próximos días", concluye el comunicado de Aemet.
