La primera imagen de un agujero negro desata la expectación científica

La expectación científica se ha desatado tras la convocatoria de conferencias de prensa en todo el mundo el próximo miércoles 10 de abril por el EHT (Event Horizon Telescope) acerca de un "resultado revolucionario" de "gran trascendencia científica".
Este proyecto aglutina a una red global de telescopios que ha estado trabajando en los últimos años para conseguir la primera imagen de un agujero negro o, mejor dicho, de su sombra, ya que nada, ni siquiera la luz, puede escapar a su atracción. Ahora, se dispone a publicar sus primeros resultados.
Las conferencias de prensa han sido convocadas simultáneamente en Washington, Bruselas, Santiago de Chile, Madrid, Shanghai, Taipei y Tokio.
El proyecto conecta antenas de radio de todo el mundo, creando un telescopio virtual del tamaño de la Tierra. El objetivo es generar suficiente poder de aumento para visualizar el área alrededor de un agujero negro, especialmente su horizonte de sucesos, el punto más allá del cual nada, ni siquiera la luz, puede escapar.
"Esta capacidad abriría una nueva ventana en el estudio de la relatividad general en el régimen de campo fuerte, los procesos de acumulación y salida en el borde de un agujero negro, la existencia de horizontes de sucesos y la física fundamental de los agujeros negros", expone el equipo de EHT en una descripción del proyecto.
"En los próximos años, el equipo internacional de EHT organizará campañas de observación para aumentar el poder de resolución y la sensibilidad, con el objetivo de enfocar los agujeros negros", agrega el equipo.
El proyecto EHT se centra en los dos agujeros negros supermasivos que tienen los mayores horizontes de sucesos aparentes, como se ven desde la Tierra: el que está en el corazón de la Vía Láctea, conocido como Sagitarius A*, y el de la galaxia elíptica gigante M87.
