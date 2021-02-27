Estás leyendo: Unas 60 personas cortan la AP-7 a la altura de Girona en protesta por el encarcelamiento de Hasél

Fuentes de los Mossos d'Esquadra han explicado que a las 7:17 horas el cuerpo policial ha recibido el aviso de que varias decenas de personas estaban en la calzada de la carretera. Finalmente, las personas congregadas han cortado la circulación a la altura del municipio de Sant Gregori.

20/02/2021. Imagen recurso de manifestantes protestando por el encarcelamiento del rapero Pablo Hasél, en Barcelona. - EFE
Imagen recurso de manifestantes protestando por el encarcelamiento del rapero Pablo Hasél, en Barcelona. Quique García / EFE

GIRONA

Unas 60 personas cortan a las 9:30 horas de este sábado la carretera AP-7 a la altura del municipio de Sant Gregori (Girona), en el kilómetro 59,5 en sentido norte.

Fuentes de los Mossos d'Esquadra han explicado a Europa Press que a las 7:17 horas el cuerpo policial ha recibido el aviso de que varias decenas de personas estaban en la calzada de la carretera; de manera preventiva, los Mossos han cerrado la circulación en sentido sur y hacen desvíos.

Según ha informado El Periódico, la concentración ha sido convocada por un sindicato estudiantil independentista y es para protestar por el encarcelamiento del rapero Pablo Hasél.

