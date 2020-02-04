Estás leyendo: Detienen a un hombre por una agresión racista y por atentado contra la autoridad en Badalona

Público
Público

Accede al mapa
de transparencia

Racismo Detienen a un hombre por una agresión racista y por atentado contra la autoridad en Badalona

El agresor comenzó a picar la puerta de un centro de menores hasta que salió un trabajador marroquí para tratar de calmarle. El hombre respondió apaleándole. 

Mossos d'Escuadra / EFE
Mossos d'Escuadra / EFE

Noticias relacionadas: Se colocarán automáticamente entre el texto. El número de informaciones que aparecerán dependerá del número de párrafos que tenga la noticia.

madrid

Actualizado:

público

Un hombre ha sido detenido acusado de agredir este lunes por la mañana a un trabajador de un centro de menores en en el barrio de Bufalà (Badalona) y a dos Mossos d'Escuadra.

Según informa El Periódico, la agresión comenzó en un bar, cuando un hombre de 32 años insultó a una educadora del centro por su origen marroquí mientras esta se encontraba en ese establecimiento acompañada de un estudiante en prácticas.

Aunque el hombre les lanzó una silla y una taza de café, ambos volvieron al centro sin problemas. Sin embargo, el mismo hombre se dirigió a la puerta del centro de menores y empezó a picar con un palo, por lo que otro trabajador del centro, también de origen marroquí, trató de calmar al hombre, que respondió propinándole una paliza brutal.

Después, cuando llegaron los Mossos, el hombre les agredió y actualmente se encuentra detenido por un delito de atentado contra la autoridad. En las próximas horas pasará a disposición judicial.

Etiquetas

selección público

¿Qué es y por qué
es importante?

A partir de ahora

se escribe con

Te presentamos nuestro mapa de transparencia. Creado para lectores exigentes como tú