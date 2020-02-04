madridActualizado:
Un hombre ha sido detenido acusado de agredir este lunes por la mañana a un trabajador de un centro de menores en en el barrio de Bufalà (Badalona) y a dos Mossos d'Escuadra.
Según informa El Periódico, la agresión comenzó en un bar, cuando un hombre de 32 años insultó a una educadora del centro por su origen marroquí mientras esta se encontraba en ese establecimiento acompañada de un estudiante en prácticas.
Aunque el hombre les lanzó una silla y una taza de café, ambos volvieron al centro sin problemas. Sin embargo, el mismo hombre se dirigió a la puerta del centro de menores y empezó a picar con un palo, por lo que otro trabajador del centro, también de origen marroquí, trató de calmar al hombre, que respondió propinándole una paliza brutal.
Después, cuando llegaron los Mossos, el hombre les agredió y actualmente se encuentra detenido por un delito de atentado contra la autoridad. En las próximas horas pasará a disposición judicial.
