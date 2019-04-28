Público
El rapero Pablo Hasel, detenido y trasladado a la comisaría de Vinaroz

El rapero catalán, Pablo Hasel, ha sido detenido este domingo y trasladado a la comisaría de Vinaroz, según han informado varios de sus allegados en redes sociales.

El rapero Pablo Hasel acude a declarar en la Audiencia Nacional

El rapero Pablo Hasel acude a declarar en la Audiencia Nacional. / EP

Hasel, condenado por enaltecimiento del terrorismo e injurias contra la Corona, viajaba por carretera para recibir al preso del Grapo Paco Cela Seoane, puesto en libertad tras cumplir más de 30 años de condena.

El músico, oriundo de Lleida, acudía a la salida de prisión del histórico preso del GRAPO José Francisco (Paco) Cela Seoane, que abandonaba la cárcel tras cumplir más de 30 años de condena por su pasado criminal, según han informado a Europa Press fuentes conocedoras de la situación.

Diversos grupos anarquistas y antifascistas han difundido en los últimos días un cartel en el que anuncian un homenaje a Paco Cela, a quien reconocen como un referente y del que elogian sus textos escritos desde prisión. En el cartel se anuncia un concierto en Castellón para este próximo domingo en el que participa Pablo Hasel, que fue condenado en 2018 por alabar en Twitter a ETA y a los GRAPO.

Suso Cela también fue homenajeado tras su excarcelación en el Bar Faluya de La Coruña, punto de frecuente reunión de personas de ideología anarquista e independentista.

