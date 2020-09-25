Estás leyendo: Más de 130 organizaciones denuncian la reactivación de los CIE

Reapertura de los CIE Más de 130 organizaciones denuncian la reactivación de los CIE

El cierre de estos centros durante varios meses a causa de la covid-19, sin que se llevaran a cabo internamientos ni expulsiones, es prueba suficiente para los firmantes de que estas instalaciones no son realmente necesarias.

Un policía custodia los alrededores del CIE de Aluche durante una protesta de sus internos durante el estado de alarma. EFE

BARCELONA

PÚBLICO | EFE

Un total de 134 organizaciones de toda España han firmado un comunicado conjunto para denunciar la reapertura de los Centros de Internamiento de Extranjeros (CIE), cerrados por la pandemia.

El cierre de estos centros durante varios meses a causa de la covid-19, sin que se llevaran a cabo internamientos ni expulsiones, es prueba suficiente para los firmantes de que estas instalaciones no son realmente necesarias.

Por esto, apelan a la responsabilidad de las autoridades competentes para que tomen medidas adecuadas para garantizar los derechos de los migrantes, algo que, consideran, pasa por el cierre de todos los CIE.

El Ministerio de Interior anunció este jueves la reapertura de estos centros de forma inmediata y en plena segunda ola de la pandemia. "Estamos en disposición de volver a retomar esta política de retorno. La reapertura es para todo de forma inmediata", precisaron  a Público fuentes de Ministerio de Fernando Grande-Marlaska.

