Mujeres Reconocen la incapacidad a una víctima de violación por las secuelas psicológicas

El Tribunal de Justicia de Castilla y León ha reconocido la incapacidad permanente a una víctima de violación, en tratamiento desde que fue secuestrada y violada en Zamora en 1997.

Una mujer porta una pancarta en contra de la violencia machista | EFE

El Tribunal de Justicia de Castilla y León ha emitido una resolución firme en la que reconoce la incapacidad de una mujer por las secuelas psicológicas originadas al ser secuestrada y violada en Zamora en 1997. La Justicia reconoce así la incapacidad permanente a una víctima de violación, en tratamiento desde que se originaron los hechos, y cuyo “calvario psíquico” desde el ataque han impedido el desempeño de su “actividad laboral de forma eficiente”.

Según publica este lunes Cadena Ser, la víctima fue asaltada a punta de pistola en octubre de 1997 por un hombre que acababa de salir de la cárcel, por una condena de doble asesinato. Los acontecimientos sumieron a la víctima en un “trastorno de estrés postraumático”, reconocido desde entonces por la Audiencia de Zamora, que requería atención psiquiátrica y ayuda psicológica.

En 2017, tras veinte años de tratamiento en los servicios de psiquiatría y psicología de la Junta de Castilla y León, se solicitó el reconocimiento formal de la incapacidad permanente de la víctima para desempeñar cualquier actividad laboral debido a los efectos y secuelas del ataque.

La sala de lo social del Tribunal Supremo nunca había hecho frente a un caso de estas características, lo que muestra las dificultades que presentan este tipo demandas. La sentencia, que reconoce la incapacidad permanente de la víctima, no ha sido recurrida y rechaza el recurso de la Seguridad Social, es novedosa en el ámbito de que pocas reclamaciones de este tipo llegan ante el alto tribunal en recurso de casación.

