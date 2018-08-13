La cantante estadounidense Aretha Franklin, de 76 años, se encuentra en estado "muy grave" y está rodeada de su familia, aseguraron fuentes cercanas a la artista en las redes sociales.
"Estoy muy triste al informar de que la Reina del Soul y mi gran amiga, Aretha Franklin, está gravemente enferma. Hablé con su familia esta mañana. (Franklin) pide que oren por ella en estos momentos", escribió en Twitter el periodista del Canal 4 de Detroit, Evrod Cassimy.
"He podido hablar con Aretha Franklin. Está descansando rodeada de amigos cercanos y su familia", añadió Cassimy posteriormente.
La salud de la legendaria cantante de soul ha estado en el punto de mira en los últimos meses, en los que ha habido rumores sobre un supuesto cáncer que sufre, aunque Franklin siempre ha sido muy discreta al respecto y no lo ha confirmado.
Nacida en 1942 en Memphis (Tennessee, EEUU), Franklin lleva en la música desde los años cincuenta y cuenta con grandes éxitos como "Respect" y "Spanish Harlem", aparte de haber ganado 18 premios Grammy.
En 1979 recibió su estrella en el Paseo de la Fama de Hollywood y en 1987 fue la primera mujer que entró en el Salón de la Fama del "rock and roll".
Además, cantó en la ceremonia de investidura del presidente Barack Obama (2009-2017) en enero de 2009, al igual que lo había hecho antes en la del también mandatario Bill Clinton (1993-2001).
Su última actuación fue en noviembre de 2017 para un concierto en Nueva York de la Fundación Elton John para la lucha contra el sida.
En marzo de este año, Franklin canceló dos conciertos en Nueva Jersey por "recomendación médica", según indicó entonces su equipo, que también anunció que la artista no actuaría en Nueva Orleans (Luisiana, EEUU) en abril.
