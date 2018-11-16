Público
Los restos de Franco Maíllo, sobre Franco: "​No tengo ningún problema en decir que fue un dictador"

El diputado del PP explicó en el programa 'El Intermedio' cómo fueron las reacciones de su entorno tras mostrar su apoyo a la exhumación de los restos del dictador Francisco Franco, como el mismo definió a través de su cuenta en Twitter.

Fernando Martínez Maíllo en una foto de archivo | EFE

El diputado del PP, Fernando Martínez Maíllo, explicó este miércoles en el programa El Intermedio cómo fueron las reacciones de su entorno tras mostrar su apoyo a la exhumación de los restos del dictador Francisco Franco, como el mismo definió en el tuit que inició el debate, a través de su cuenta en Twitter.

“Me cayó alguna colleja”, recuerda Maíllo en la entrevista realizada por la colaboradora del programa, Thais Villas. “A mi abuelo le pegaron un tiro los franquistas”, prosiguió el diputado del PP, ante la pregunta de la entrevistadora sobre la línea defendida por su partido respecto a la exhumación del dictador del Valle de los Caídos.

"Afortunadamente llegamos a la democracia por el consenso de todos"

El actual coordinador general del PP hacía así referencia al tuit que publicó el pasado 20 de septiembre en el que aseveraba que "Franco era un dictador en toda regla”.

"Yo no tengo ningún problema en decir que fue un dictador, afortunadamente llegamos a la democracia por el consenso de todos", aclara Maíllo en la entrevista. “Si lo quieren sacar, que lo saquen”, anima el diputado quien finalmente sentenció: “Con lo que no estoy de acuerdo es que hagan de esto una cuestión política”.

