Retiran la candidatura de Fernando Simón como Hijo Predilecto de Zaragoza

zaragoza
El grupo municipal de Zaragoza en Común (ZeC) ha decidido retirar la candidatura del director del Centro de Coordinación de Alertas y Emergencias Sanitarias, Fernando Simón, como Hijo Predilecto de la ciudad para que "la derecha no dañe más" la imagen del epidemiólogo, tras una conversación entre su portavoz, Pedro Santisteve, y el propio Simón.
ZeC, no obstante, no presentará una propuesta alternativa para el título de Hijo Predilecto de Zaragoza.
La retirada de la candidatura se hace después de que PP, Cs y Vox anunciaran que votarían en contra de la concesión de la distinción a Fernando Simón en el Pleno de este viernes, lo que iba a suponer que, por primera vez, una propuesta de Hijo Predilecto de la ciudad iba a ser rechazada.
En una Junta de Portavoces extraordinaria, ZeC, con el apoyo de los grupos municipales de PSOE y Podemos-Equo, ha intentado "in extremis" que Ciudadanos virara hacia la abstención para salvar el nombramiento, pero la formación naranja ha mantenido su posición contraria a otorgar el título a Simón.
En un comunicado, los comunes han explicado que consideraban que la portavoz municipal de Cs, Sara Fernández, "podía tener un talante más dialogante y negociador", pero "el ala más reaccionaria del PP y la ultraderecha de Vox han pesado más".
En este sentido, desde ZeC han lamentado que los representantes de Cs "pinten tan poco" en el Ayuntamiento de la capital aragonesa.
El portavoz y exalcalde, Pedro Santisteve, ha recordado que "desde mayo hubo unanimidad" en torno a la propuesta de Fernando Simón, pero que populares y naranjas "han cedido a las presiones de la ultraderecha de Vox".
Ha acusado también al PP de esgrimir "argumentos ridículos" para tapar "la falta de ejemplaridad institucional" del alcalde, Jorge Azcón, que ha quedado "descubierto" como "el Azcón de siempre": "el de la crispación, el enfrentamiento y los intereses de partido".
