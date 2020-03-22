Sanidad asegura que habrá test rápidos para toda la población que lo necesite

madrid
El director del Centro de Alertas y Emergencias Sanitarias, Fernando Simón, ha asegurado este domingo que habrá test rápidos para toda la población que lo necesite y que ya se están comenzando a distribuir de forma equitativa entre hospitales y zonas de alto riesgo como las residencias de ancianos.
Lo ha señalado en la rueda de prensa posterior a la reunión del Comité de Gestión Técnica del Coronavirus en la que ha destacado que a la hora de iniciar el reparto de estos test de diagnóstico del COVID-19 "hay puntos más calientes que otros".
En este sentido, ha explicado que la prioridad son los hospitales y el personal de alto riesgo que trabaja en lugares como las residencias de ancianos o equivalentes, para asegurar que no entren personas infectadas y detectar pronto los casos positivos para separarlos a tiempo antes de que produzcan situaciones tan graves como las ya vividas.
A partir de ahí, Simón ha explicado que "en 2, 3 o 4 días" se va a continuar trabajando con la totalidad de la población con el objetivo de conocer la transmisión real, identificar los casos positivos para garantizar su aislamiento y no forzar aislamientos dentro de los hogares de casos negativos, además de plantear nuevas estrategias para las siguientes fases.
