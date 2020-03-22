Estás leyendo: Sanidad asegura que habrá test rápidos para toda la población que lo necesite

Sanidad asegura que habrá test rápidos para toda la población que lo necesite

Los hospitales y las residencias de ancianos serán los primeros en recibir los test rápidos.

Vista general del exterior de las Urgencias del hospital Príncipe de Asturias de Alcalá de Henares, este sábado, séptimo día del estado de alarma por la crisis del coronavirus. EFE/FERNANDO VILLAR
Vista general del exterior de las Urgencias del hospital Príncipe de Asturias de Alcalá de Henares, este sábado, séptimo día del estado de alarma por la crisis del coronavirus. EFE/FERNANDO VILLAR

madrid

efe

El director del Centro de Alertas y Emergencias Sanitarias, Fernando Simón, ha asegurado este domingo que habrá test rápidos para toda la población que lo necesite y que ya se están comenzando a distribuir de forma equitativa entre hospitales y zonas de alto riesgo como las residencias de ancianos.

Lo ha señalado en la rueda de prensa posterior a la reunión del Comité de Gestión Técnica del Coronavirus en la que ha destacado que a la hora de iniciar el reparto de estos test de diagnóstico del COVID-19 "hay puntos más calientes que otros".

En este sentido, ha explicado que la prioridad son los hospitales y el personal de alto riesgo que trabaja en lugares como las residencias de ancianos o equivalentes, para asegurar que no entren personas infectadas y detectar pronto los casos positivos para separarlos a tiempo antes de que produzcan situaciones tan graves como las ya vividas.

A partir de ahí, Simón ha explicado que "en 2, 3 o 4 días" se va a continuar trabajando con la totalidad de la población con el objetivo de conocer la transmisión real, identificar los casos positivos para garantizar su aislamiento y no forzar aislamientos dentro de los hogares de casos negativos, además de plantear nuevas estrategias para las siguientes fases. 

