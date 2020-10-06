Estás leyendo: Sanidad notifica 261 fallecidos por coronavirus en las últimas 24 horas

Sanidad notifica 261 fallecidos por coronavirus en las últimas 24 horas

El ministerio añade 11.998 nuevos contagios, de los que 4.030 han sido diagnosticados en el último día.

Unos operarios municipales realizan labores de desinfección en una calle de Ourense. - EFE
Unos operarios municipales realizan labores de desinfección en una calle de Ourense. - EFE

madrid

Actualizado:

Agencias

El Ministerio de Sanidad ha notificado este martes 11.998 casos de covid-19, de los cuales 4.030 han sido diagnosticados en las últimas 24 horas, frente a los 2.099 registrados el lunes, situándose la cifra global de personas infectadas por coronavirus a las 825.410.

En cuanto al número de fallecidos, el departamento que dirige Salvador Illa ha registrado 261 fallecidos por covid-19 más, 484 en la última semana. 

Actualmente hay 10.696 pacientes ingresados por covid-19 en toda España y 1.544 en una UCI, si bien en las últimas 24 horas se han producido 1.162 ingresos y 1.238 altas. La tasa de ocupación de camas ocupadas por coronavirus se sitúa ya en el 9,08% y en las UCI en el 17,68%.

(Habrá ampliación)

