Sanidad registra 2.212 nuevos casos y 33 muertes mientras la incidencia se mantiene estable

La incidencia acumulada en los últimos 14 días por 100.000 habitantes se mantiene estable al situarse en 49,62 casos, frente a los 49,37 de este miércoles.

La Comunitat Valenciana empieza a administrar desde este miércoles 27 de octubre la doble vacunación: la dosis de refuerzo de la covid-19 a los mayores de 70 años y la vacuna de la gripe.
La Comunitat Valenciana empieza a administrar desde este miércoles 27 de octubre la doble vacunación: la dosis de refuerzo de la covid-19 a los mayores de 70 años y la vacuna de la gripe. Ana Escobar / EFE

Las comunidades autónomas notifican al Ministerio de Sanidad 2.212 nuevos casos y 33 muertes. La incidencia acumulada en los últimos 14 días por 100.000 habitantes se mantiene estable al situarse en 49,62 casos, frente a 49,37 de este miércoles.

En total, la cifra de contagios desde que se inició la pandemia de coronavirus asciende a 5.008.887 y la de fallecidos se sitúa en 87.322. En la última semana han muerto 72 personas a causa de la covid-19.

Hay 1.647 pacientes ingresados por covid-19 en España y 413 se encuentran en la Unidad de Cuidados Intensivos (UCI). Así, la tasa de ocupación de camas se sitúa en el 1,34% (este jueves se registró un 1,38%) y en las UCI en el 4,53% (este jueves se registró un 4,62%).

Este mismo jueves, el director general de la Organización Mundial de la Salud (OMS), Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, ha advertido del aumento de casos y muertes por covid por primera vez en dos meses. Para Tedros, estos datos "recuerdan que la pandemia de covid-19 está lejos de terminar".

