La Organización Mundial de la Salud (OMS) ha verificado que España continúa siendo un país libre de transmisión endémica de los virus de sarampión y rubéola en 2019, un año en el que, entre el 1 de enero y el 21 de julio, se han confirmado 233 casos importados de la primera de las enfermedades.
Los casos de sarampión confirmados en lo que va de año son importados o secundarios a éstos y la transmisión se ha interrumpido con facilidad, según el Ministerio de Sanidad, que asegura que no se ha detectado ningún caso de rubéola.
Según Sanidad, la OMS le ha hecho llegar al Ministerio una carta en la que se certifica el estado de eliminación del virus de la rubéola, que se consiguió por primera vez en España en 2015, y el del sarampión, que se obtuvo un año después.
La ministra en funciones, María Luisa Carcedo ha agradecido el trabajo realizado por los profesionales sanitarios y las comunidades autónomas para "mantener este importante logro" y ha valorado las altas coberturas de vacunación alcanzadas en España, gracias al calendario común de vacunación a lo largo de toda la vida.
El sarampión y la rubéola son enfermedades de la infancia, altamente contagiosas, que causan mortalidad e importantes complicaciones, especialmente en adultos jóvenes. Además, la rubéola es particularmente grave en mujeres embarazadas porque puede provocar graves malformaciones congénitas.
Para verificar el estado de eliminación de sarampión y rubéola, la OMS establece como requisitos que el país disponga de un sistema de vigilancia de alta calidad y que haya demostrado durante tres años consecutivos que no ha habido transmisión endémica.
