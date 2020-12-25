Estás leyendo: Seis heridos en el incendio de una casa provocado por un hombre en un episodio de malos tratos en Pamplona

Público
Público

Seis heridos en el incendio de una casa provocado por un hombre en un episodio de malos tratos en Pamplona

Uno de los heridos ha resultado grave. Además, se han tenido que desalojar 9 viviendas del edificio.

Una nueva normalidad para erradicar las violencias machistas
El hombre se ha atrincherado en la vivienda y ha provocado su incendio.

PAMPLONA

EFE

Una persona ha resultado herida grave y otras cinco leves por inhalación del humo causado por el incendio que ha provocado en su vivienda un hombre que se había atrincherado tras protagonizar un episodio de malos tratos.

Según han informado la Policía Municipal y los Bomberos este viernes, el suceso ha tenido lugar en la calle Sangüesa de Pamplona, adonde inicialmente los agentes han acudido por un caso de malos tratos en el ámbito familiar.

Al parecer, tras el aviso, el hombre se ha atrincherado en la vivienda y ha provocado su incendio, que ha causado heridas graves a una persona y el traslado en estado leve al Complejo Hospitalario de Navarra de otras cinco por inhalación de humo. Además, se han tenido que desalojar 9 viviendas del edificio.

016: Teléfono de atención a las víctimas de malos tratos. La llamada es gratuita y no deja rastro en la factura telefónica

Más noticias de Política y Sociedad

Etiquetas
El Quinze 29 de Mayo

selección público