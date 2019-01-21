El Seprona investiga la muerte violenta de cuatro caballos en Pontevedra

El servicio de Sanidad Animal de la Xunta ha determinado que los cuatro caballos hallados muertos en un canal empleado para vacunar y desparasitar al ganado en la Serra da Groba, en Oia (Pontevedra), fueron golpeados en la cabeza con una barra de hierro, según han informado fuentes de la Guardia Civil.
El Servicio de Protección de la Naturaleza (Seprona) de la Guardia Civil ha abierto una investigación para tratar de identificar al autor o autores de la muerte violenta de estos cuatro equinos.
La asociación animalista Libera! y la Fundación Franz Weber reclaman una ley de protección equina en Galicia. En un comunicado, los colectivos animalistas critican que la norma autonómica de bienestar animal excluyera a los équidos de su ámbito de protección cuando estos son "torturados" de forma habitual, también con cepos y cadenas en sus patas.
Esperan que la investigación de la Guardia Civil concluya con la identificación y acción judicial o administrativa contra las personas responsables de la muerte de estos cuatro caballos en Oia.
