La organización conservacionista WWF asegura que un 75% del territorio español está en peligro de sufrir desertificación y advierte de que el 20% ya lo sufre y que habrá "sequías más graves", si no hay un "cambio radical" en la política de gestión del agua.
A través del informe Crónica de una sequía anunciada, WWF advierte de que habrá "mayores impactos" si no se apuesta por una "política hidrológica más sostenible y estratégica", porque la falta de agua "no es la principal responsable" de los efectos negativos de las sequías.
Según el informe, "las cuencas que más problemas ligados a la sequía padecen se corresponden con las zonas que tienen mayores índices de sobreexplotación del agua", afirma la organización en un comunicado.
Subrayan que si no se toman decisiones y previsiones, se agotarán las reservas y llegará un momento en el que "entraremos en números rojos y comenzaremos a sufrir los efectos de una nueva sequía", afirma el experto del Programa de Aguas de WWF, Rafael Seiz.
"Se estima que existe más de medio millón de pozos ilegales en España"
La organización advierte además de que, a pesar de "estas malas cifras", España ha apostado por un modelo de gestión del agua que "prioriza los grandes consumos, como en el sector agrícola del regadío".
Señala que en aquellas zonas donde "no existe suficiente agua disponible en ríos y embalses se hace un uso más intenso del agua subterránea", una situación que pone "aún más en peligro" las reservas estratégicas de agua para futuro.
"Todo ello sin contar el agua que se consume de forma ilegal, se estima que existe más de medio millón de pozos ilegales en España", asevera la organización.
La ONG señala que según el Centro de Estudios Hidrográficos del CEDEX (2017) los recursos hídricos disponibles en las diferentes cuencas hidrográficas se reducirán entre un 3% y un 7% de aquí a 2040.
En este sentido, según explica WWF, el centro de la península experimentará una disminución de recursos acuíferos "en torno al 10%", y recuerda que la desertificación afecta ya "al 20% del territorio".
Por ello, solicitan a las Administraciones públicas que den un giro radical a su gestión apostando "por una cultura del ahorro del agua", ya que las políticas que "adoptemos hoy evitarán las sequías de mañana”, concluye Seiz.
