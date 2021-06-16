Estás leyendo: El Real Madrid anuncia el adiós de Sergio Ramos

Sergio Ramos El Real Madrid anuncia el adiós de Sergio Ramos

Ramos finaliza su contrato con el club blanco el próximo 30 de junio y no ha alcanzado un acuerdo para su renovación.

Sergio Ramos en un partido de la Champions
Sergio Ramos en un partido de la Champions. EP

El Real Madrid anunció este miércoles el adiós de Sergio Ramos, que finaliza su contrato con el club blanco el próximo 30 de junio y no ha alcanzado un acuerdo para su renovación, y la comparecencia del presidente Florentino Pérez con el central sevillano en una despedida con homenaje.

"El Real Madrid comunica que mañana jueves 17 de junio, a las 12:30 horas, tendrá lugar un acto institucional de homenaje y despedida de nuestro capitán Sergio Ramos, con la presencia de nuestro presidente Florentino Pérez", apunta el comunicado difundido por el club.

Sergio Ramos comparecerá ante los medios de comunicación para despedirse en una rueda de prensa telemática

En sus años como madridista fue nominado al Balón de Oro en seis ocasiones, fue elegido como uno de los diez mejores centrales en la historia del fútbol y fue incluido en el once ideal de la década pasada, la cual comenzó con los éxitos logrados con la selección española, con la que es bicampeón de Europa y campeón del mundo.

El pasado mes de marzo, Ramos ya dejó caer que la renovación sería difícil, aunque la continuidad de Luka Modric, que sí ha renovado, podrían haber animado al sevillano. Sin embargo, no fue así. "No hay nada nuevo", dijo por aquel entonces, y avisó que podrá estar "tres, cuatro o cinco años al máximo nivel".

