Siete de cada diez médicos creen que la eutanasia debe regularse por ley

Siete de cada diez médicos creen que la eutanasia debería regularse por ley, según se desprende de las encuestas realizadas en los Colegios Oficiales de estos profesionales sanitarios de Madrid, Vizcaya, Tarragona y Las Palmas.
En total, se ha consultado a un 24 % de los colegiados en España, según ha avanzado este miércoles el presidente del Colegio de Médicos de Madrid (Icomem), Miguel Ángel Sánchez Chillón, quien ha explicado que el objetivo de las consultas era conocer lo que opinaba un "porcentaje significativo" de los médicos.
En concreto, en Madrid, se ha realizado una encuesta telefónica a 1.044 profesionales, de los que un 69,26 % apoyan la regulación de la eutanasia, un porcentaje que aumenta si se suma el 17,14 % de médicos que están a favor, pero no con toda seguridad. Solo un 6 %, sin considera que "no, con toda seguridad".
Mientras, en Vizcaya el 67 % está a favor de regularla, el 19 % también pero no con total seguridad y, también, el 6 % se muestra en contra.
En Tarragona, el 76 % contesta afirmativamente a la regulación -el dato más alto-, y el 15 % también pero no está del todo seguro, y el mismo porcentaje que en los dos anteriores Colegios -el 6 %- dice que no debería regularse la eutanasia por ley.
En Las Palmas, mientras, el 68 % dice que sí, el 13 % sí pero con alguna duda y el 8 % no quiere que se regule.
También piden la posibilidad de la objeción de conciencia
Sin embargo, a pesar de que la opinión mayoritaria de los médicos de los cuatro Colegios es que se apruebe una ley, una buena parte también solicitaría la objeción de conciencia.
En Madrid dicen que sí la solicitarían, con total seguridad el 25 %, y el dato se incrementa hasta el 38 % si se suma a los que dicen que también pero con dudas, el 13 %. Mientras, dicen que no solicitarían la objeción un 32 %.
En Vizcaya, de donde partió la idea de consultar a los profesionales sanitarios, un 19 % de los médicos dicen que sí solicitarían la objeción y un 9 % más pero muestran dudas, frente a un 41 que dice que no objetaría.
En Tarragona, un 15 % la solicitaría -el dato más bajo-, un 16 % cree que sí pero no de forma contundente y el 28 % -el índice más bajo también- dice que no.
En Las Palmas, el 21 % solicitaría la objeción, el 7 % cree que sí pero no seguro del todo, y el 40 % no lo haría.
