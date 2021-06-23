Estás leyendo: La noche de San Juan: ¿cuál es su origen y sus rituales más típicos?

La noche de San Juan: ¿cuál es su origen y sus rituales más típicos?

La noche más mágica del año llega de nuevo para dejar atrás los malos recuerdos y atraer la buena suerte con el fuego y el agua como protagonistas.

Dos jóvenes sentados contemplan la playa de la Malvarrosa durante la noche de San Juan en Valencia
Dos jóvenes sentados contemplan la playa de la Malvarrosa durante la noche de San Juan en Valencia. Roberto Solona

Madrid

La noche de San Juan vuelve para darle la bienvenida a la nueva estación con el solsticio de verano. San Juan se celebra en distintas partes del mundo para combinar tradiciones paganas y cristianas en la que se conmemora la "noche más mágica" del año entre el 23 y 24 de junio.

El carácter pagano de la fiesta lo ha seguido hasta la actualidad, es por ello por lo que el fuego es el protagonista de la noche. Sin embargo, la cita de 2021 volverá a ser distinta, ya que por motivos sanitarios algunas localidades hacen decidido cerrar sus playas a la celebración por motivos de la covid-19.

El carácter purificador del fuego es imprescindible en sus tradiciones para quemar lo malo. Las playas se llenan de hogueras por las que saltar para estar protegido todo el año. En las distintas comunidades autónomas, lo típico es tener que saltar la hoguera un número impar de veces, pero las repeticiones dependen de cada lugar.

En el mismo fuego, otra superstición es la de tirar papeles para quemarlos con algún recuerdo o algo triste que te haya pasado durante el año para dejarlo atrás. También sirve para escribir un deseo y pedir que se cumpla.
El otro gran protagonista es el agua, ya que algunos empiezan el solsticio de verano dándose un baño en el mar para atraer la salud. Para ello también existe la tradición de saltar nueve olas antes sumergirse en el océano.

Asimismo, hay otras tradiciones en España como esconder un trozo de tela, encender velas o lanzar trenzas de flores por la persona amada. Todo depende del lugar de la celebración. Aunque como consejo, antes de organizar la celebración de esta mágica noche, consulta las restricciones de tu comunidad autonómica para no encontraros ninguna sorpresa, y tampoco ninguna multa.

