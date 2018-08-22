Dos ancianas de 95 y cerca de 80 años se enfrentaron y pelearon con un joven ladrón que le robó de un tirón el collar a una de ellas en el portal del edificio en el que residen en la calle bilbaína de San Francisco, un robo que investiga la Ertzaintza.
El suceso se produjo el pasado día 14 pero ha alcanzado repercusión con la difusión de un vídeo de la cámara de seguridad del portal, en el que se ve cómo el ladrón cede el paso a los dos ancianas para entrar al ascensor y, cuando pasa la segunda de ellas, le arranca de un tirón el collar.
Al huir, el collar se le cae al suelo y, cuando se agacha para recuperarlo, la primera de las ancianas se arroja sobre su espalda y el ladrón la tira al suelo de un empujón. La segunda anciana, la víctima del tirón, intenta bloquear la salida del portal, pero el asaltante la derriba de un empellón y escapa.
En declaraciones al diario El Correo, una de las ancianas ha relatado que al ver a su amiga en el suelo cogió al ladrón "por detrás" y le dio "un pellizco", y que, cuando el asaltante la tiró también al suelo, pensó: "De aquí ya no me levanto. Mañana las dos en silla de ruedas".
Sin embargo, no sufrió ninguna lesión, salvo un rasguño en el brazo y una pierna dolorida, y su amiga solo acudió al médico al día siguiente tras denunciar el robo ante la Ertzaintza.
