Cumbre del clima 2019

COP Temperaturas altas de récord, deshielo y subida del nivel del mar: 2019 cierra una década que evidencia la crisis climática

La Organización Meteorológica Mundial presenta su informe anual en la Cumbre del Clima de Madrid y señala a las emisiones de CO2 como principal detonante del cambio climático que sufre el planeta.

Una imagen de un glaciar de Groenlandia, en pleno deshielo

El año 2019 cierra una década excepcional marcada por las altas temperaturas, el deshielo y la subida de los niveles del mar a unos niveles de récord. Así lo ha anunciado este martes la Organización Meteorológica Mundial en la Cumbre del Clima de Madrid, que ha presentado su informe anual Estado del Clima Mundial. De hecho, según las estimaciones ofrecidas, este año podría ser "el segundo o tercer" más cálido de los registros, con un promedio global de temperaturas de 1,1ºC por encima del periodo preindustrial.

