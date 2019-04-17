El temporal de lluvia y viento deja a 16 provincias en aviso amarillo este miércoles

Un total de 16 provincias tendrá este miércoles aviso de riesgo (amarillo) por lluvias, tormentas, vientos o fenómenos costeros, según ha avisado la Agencia Estatal de Meteorología (AEMET).
En concreto, las lluvias tendrán con aviso a León, Palencia donde se espera acumular una cantidad de 15 litros por metro cuadrado en una hora.
Además, el aviso amarillo por tormentas se ha activado para las provincias de Ávila, León, Palencia, Valladolid, Zamora, Salamanca y Cáceres; mientras que el riesgo por fuertes vientos afectará a Orense, Asturias, Cantabria, Álava, Guipúzcoa, Navarra, León, Zamora, Salamanca, Segovia, Ávila y Cáceres.
Por otro lado, en el extremo sureste tendrán riesgo por fenómenos costeros las provincias de Almería y Cádiz, donde se espera que sople el viento de levante y con una fuerza 7.
Este miércoles, la AEMET prevé la llegada de un frente por el oeste de la Península, con nubosidad que irá aumentando de oeste a este y con precipitaciones que afectarán al tercio oeste peninsular, sobre todo durante la segunda mitad del día.
Además, se podrán extender al menos al resto de la mitad occidental y serán menos probables e intensas cuanto más hacia el este. Estas precipitaciones podrán estar acompañadas de tormentas. En Canarias, por su parte, la AEMET prevé intervalos nubosos y probables precipitaciones débiles en las islas de mayor relieve. Incluso no descarta que al final del día pueda nevar en el oeste del sistema Central a partir de 1.600 a 2.000 metros de altitud.
También puede haber posibilidad de bancos de niebla matinales en el valle del Ebro, en el Pirineo de Catalunya, en el interior sudeste, área del Estrecho y Guadiana occidental.
Las temperaturas descenderán en el tercio oeste peninsular y en el centro del área mediterránea, mientras que subirán en el resto de la Peninsular.
Por último, el viento soplará con intensidad y de componente sur, con rachas fuertes en las zonas altas. En el área Mediterránea podría haber rachas fuertes en el sur de Andalucía y Levante fuerte en el Estrecho, pero rolará a poniente al final del día. En Canarias, el viento será del noroeste y del norte.
