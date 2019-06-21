La titular del Juzgado Contencioso Administrativo 9 de Barcelona ha revocado la multa que impuso la Conselleria de Trabajo, Asuntos Sociales y Familias de la Generalitat al autobús de la asociación Hazte Oír con el mensaje Los niños tienen pene. Las niñas tienen vulva. Lo dice la Biología que circuló en Catalunya el 17 de marzo de 2017, al considerar que no discrimina por identidad sexual.

En su sentencia, la juez estima el recurso interpuesto por Hazte Oír contra la multa de 1.707 euros que impuso la Generalitat y dicta la expresa condena en costar hasta un límite máximo de 100 euros, por todos los conceptos, al considerar que las expresiones del autobús "no comportan aislamiento, rechazo o menosprecio público, notorio y explícito de ninguna persona en atención a su sexualidad".

En un comunicado, el presidente de Hazte Oír, Ignacio Arsuaga, ha destacado que la sentencia demuestra que las sanciones administrativas impuestas por ayuntamientos y gobiernos autonómicos "se basan en motivos ideológicos y pretender silenciar a quienes disienten del pensamiento progresista, de lo políticamente correcto y de los dictados de los grupos LGTBI".

La Generalitat había impuesto la sanción por una infracción leve tipificada en el artículo 34.3 de la Ley 11/2014 por "llevar a cabo actos que comporten aislamiento, rechazo o menosprecio público, notorio y explícito de personas por causa de su orientación sexual, la identidad de género o la expresión de género".

La asociación interpuso un recurso contencioso administrativo contra esta decisión, y ahora el juzgado rechaza que estos hechos incurran en una infracción, ya que solo tiene en cuenta el mensaje visible difundido y no entra en el ideario de la asociación, según precisa en la sentencia.

"Es cierto que el eslogan puede ser desacertado y provocador, y que puede haber gente que no comparta su contenido. Sin embargo, teniendo en cuenta exclusivamente el eslogan, su contenido no es subsumible en el tipo infractor. Las expresiones vertidas no comportan aislamiento, rechazo o menosprecio público, notorio y explícito de ninguna persona en atención a su sexualidad", afirma la juez.

