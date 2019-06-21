La Delegación del Gobierno para la Violencia de Género ha confirmado este viernes que el crimen de Mónica Borràs, la mujer desaparecida en agosto de 2018 en Terrassa (Barcelona), es un asesinato machista, el número 1.001 desde que empezaron a registrarse las estadísticas en 2003. Borràs, de 50 años, desapareció el 7 de agosto de 2018. Su expareja denunció la desaparición y esta semana fue detenida; confesó que la había asesinado y había enterrado su cadáver en el jardín de la casa que compartían.
El crimen eleva a 26 el número de mujeres víctimas mortales de la violencia de género en lo que va de 2019, de las cuales solo tres habían denunciado a sus agresores, el 11,5 %. Un total de 15 menores han quedado huérfanos, 245 desde 2013.Son 1.001 mujeres las que han sido asesinadas por sus parejas o exparejas desde 2003.
El 016 atiende a todas las víctimas de violencia machista las 24 horas del día y en 51 idiomas diferentes. Una llamada que no deja rastro en la factura, si bien hay que borrarla del registro de llamadas del teléfono móvil. Los menores también pueden dirigirse al teléfono de la Fundación ANAR 900 20 20 10, y los ciudadanos que sean testigos de alguna agresión deben llamar al 112.
