Trasladado al hospital un jugador del Fuenlabrada confinado en A Coruña

A CORUÑA
Un jugador del CF Fuenlabrada, equipo que se encuentra aislado en un hotel de A Coruña después de que varios futbolistas de su plantilla dieran positivo por coronavirus, ha sido trasladado este viernes a un hospital de la ciudad herculina tras sentirse "indispuesto". Su estado no reviste gravedad, según informó el club madrileño.
"En la mañana de hoy un jugador del CF Fuenlabrada se ha sentido indispuesto y ha sido trasladado al hospital de A Coruña. No reviste gravedad y se ha decidido trasladarle al hospital por precaución", señaló el equipo en un comunicado.
Asimismo, el Fuenlabrada ha pedido a los medios de comunicación que respeten la identidad del jugador afectado y "mucha prudencia" a la hora de informar de la salud de los mismos.
Este jueves el Fuenlabrada informó que cuenta con 12 jugadores que han dado positivo por coronavirus en su expedición de A Coruña, y que ascienden hasta 16 el número de casos sumando los que no viajaron al partido aplazado el pasado lunes contra el Deportivo, correspondiente a la última jornada de LaLiga SmartBank.
