Tres cuartas partes de España están este martes en riesgo elevado de incendios, según la predicción de la Agencia Estatal de Meteorología (AEMET) para Península, Baleares y Canarias.
Prescisamente, el calor pondrá este martes en riesgo a 18 provincias del interior oriental peninsular y a Baleares, con máximas que llegarán a los 39 grados centígrados. En concreto, con aviso amarillo por altas temperaturas estarán las provincias de Almería, Córdoba, Granada, Jaén, Málaga, Huesca, Teruel, Zaragoza, Albacete, Cuenca, Lleida, Madrid, Alicante, Valencia, Ibiza y Formentera, Mallorca, Menorca y Murcia.
Hasta el 28 de julio, el fuego ha calcinado un total de 55.554,59 hectáreas de superficie desde el comienzo de 2019, lo que representa casi cinco veces más que en el mismo periodo de 2018 con 11.671,54 hectáreas quemadas, según datos del Ministerio de Agricultura, Pesca y Alimentación (MAPA).
