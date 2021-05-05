Estás leyendo: Tres detenidos por la presunta agresión sexual a una menor en un pueblo de Cáceres

Tres detenidos por la presunta agresión sexual a una menor en un pueblo de Cáceres

Según fuentes policiales, la presunta agresión tuvo lugar durante la noche del pasado viernes 30 de abril en el interior de un bar del municipio de Jaraíz de la Vera.

Municipio de Jaraíz de la Vera. - Archivo

Plasencia

La Guardia Civil ha detenido a tres personas por su presunta participación en la agresión sexual denunciada por una menor de 16 años en la localidad cacereña de Jaraíz de la Vera, según ha informado la Delegación del Gobierno en Extremadura.

Al parecer, la presunta agresión tuvo lugar durante la noche del pasado viernes en el interior de un pub de este municipio.

La investigación para el esclarecimiento de los hechos sigue abierta. Los vecinos del municipio han declarado que "existen sospechas de que los agresores podrían ser de Talayuela".

