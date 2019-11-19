Público
Valtònyc El Tribunal Europeo de Derechos Humanos desestima la demanda de Valtònyc

El rapero demandó a España ante el TEDH por vulnerar su derecho a la libertad de expresión. El tribunal no admite la causa por no se han agotado todas las vías de recurso en el país. 

El raper Valtònyc a Brussel·les. ANDER ZURIMENDI.

El Tribunal Europeo de Derechos Humanos (TEDH) ha desestimado la demanda de Miquel Arenas, alias Valtònyc, por la condena de España a tres años y medio de prisión por los delitos de enaltecimiento del terrorismo, injurias a la Corona y amenazas. El tribunal no admite la causa porque consideran que no se han agotado todos los recursos en España.

La resolución del tribunal, con sede en Estrasburgo, fue comunicada a la defensa del cantante, que ejerce el abogado Gonzalo Boyé, el pasado 11 de julio, aunque hasta este martes no se había hecho pública.

Ya en el mes de junio el tribunal de derechos europeo rechazó la medida solicitada por el cantante para que, de forma cautelar, se declarara nula la orden de ingreso en prisión que dictó contra él la Audiencia Nacional una vez que su condena fue confirmada tanto por el Tribunal Supremo como por el Tribunal Constitucional.

