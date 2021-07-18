Twitter cierra la cuenta del torero Morante de la Puebla por fomentar el "placer sádico" con "escenas sangrientas gratuitas"

Twitter ha bloqueado la cuenta del torero José Antonio "Morante de la Puebla" por colgar varios vídeos de la corrida de este sábado en Algeciras (Cádiz) y al considerar que con ello estaba fomentando "placer sádico".
El torero cigarrero ha sido el encargado de condenar esta actuación por parte de Twitter con un mensaje en el que señala que "la libertad en este país no existe. Basta ya" y ha subido también un pantallazo con los motivos por los que esta red social le ha bloqueado temporalmente su cuenta oficial.
Según Twitter estas publicaciones (un momento de la faena a su segundo toro y el tercio de banderillas que también protagonizó en este mismo astado) incumplen varias de sus reglas, concretamente la que prohíbe publicar contenido multimedia que muestre "escenas sangrientas gratuitas".
"No puedes compartir contenido multimedia excesivamente gráfico (p. ej. heridas graves, torturas...) La exposición a escenas sangrientas puede ser perjudicial, especialmente si el contenido se publica con la intención de provocar deleite en la crueldad o por placer sádico", señala Twitter.
Twitter se une así a otras plataformas y redes sociales como Youtube, Vimeo o Facebook que también restringen y eliminan estos contenidos subidos por sus usuarios.
