Twitter informa que podría haber usado datos de usuarios para anuncios sin su permiso

La red social Twitter ha informado este martes de que podría haber utilizado datos para anuncios personalizados sin el permiso de sus usuarios debido a problemas con la configuración de la página web.
La compañía ha señalado que ha descubierto esos problemas recientemente y que han sido solucionados este lunes, aunque no ha detallado el número de posibles afectados
Los datos del consumidor son una fuerte herramienta que las empresas usan para decidir dónde colocar sus anuncios, qué contenido mostrar y qué consumidores podrían estar interesados en el producto. Las grandes empresas tecnológicas han estado bajo el escrutinio de los reguladores de todo el mundo sobre sus prácticas de intercambio de datos. Una vigilancia que se ha acentuado tras el escándalo de Cambridge Analytica, que recibió de Facebook datos de 87 millones de usuarios asin su consentimiento.
Los datos que Twitter ha afirmado que podría haber utilizado incluyen el código de país, los detalles de su compromiso con un anuncio en particular y las inferencias hechas sobre los dispositivos que usan. La empresa se ha disculpado a través de su página web y ha prometido tomar medidas para no repetir el "error".
