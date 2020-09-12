londres
La Universidad inglesa de Oxford informó este sábado de que reanudará los ensayos clínicos de la vacuna contra la covid-19, tras ser recientemente interrumpidos después de que un voluntario en el Reino Unido sufriera una reacción adversa.
En un comunicado, Oxford indicó que las pruebas de la vacuna, denominada ChAdOx1 nCoV-19, se reanudarán en el Reino Unido después de hacer una pausa el pasado día 6 como medida de precaución.
Esta posible vacuna, considerada una de las más avanzadas que se desarrollan en todo el mundo, está en las fases finales de los ensayos clínicos antes de recibir la autorización de los organismos reguladores para proceder a inmunizar a la población.
