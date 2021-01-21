España pierde miles de dosis de la vacuna de Pfizer contra la covid-19 por falta de jeringuillas adecuadas para administrar las dosis. Un cambio en el prospecto de la vacuna de la farmacéutica, y que aceptó la Agencia Europea del Medicamento (EMA), establece que se pueden extraer seis dosis de los viales y no cinco como se recogía en un principio.

Según la Cadena SER, en Andalucía y en Madrid no se está extrayendo esta sexta dosis porque no se cuenta con el material adecuado para ello. Mientras que en Melilla sí están sacando seis inyecciones de cada frasco en vez de cinco.

Pfizer indicó en el prospecto que los frascos de la vacuna contienen seis dosis de 0,3 ml. En Catalunya, según señala el medio, consiguen aprovechar esta sexta dosis en dos tercios de los viales, y en Galicia se alcanza un 90%.

Las jeringuillas adecuadas para realizar sacar seis dosis de cada vial deben tener un "volumen muerto bajo", según señala el prospecto. Este volumen muerto indica la espacio entre la aguja y el émbolo. En concreto, las adecuadas deben estar graduadas a 0,1ml.

Por su parte, este jueves el ministro de Ciencia e Innovación, Pedro Duque, ha mostrado su extrañeza porque en España pueda haber un problema con las jeringuillas y ha afirmado que está "todo planeado desde hace meses".

"Lo que sí pudiera pasar es la necesidad de algún tipo específico de jeringuillas, algún detalle, lo miraré, pero pienso que no hay problema, estoy seguro, porque lo he hablado con el ministro de Sanidad, hace muchos meses que está organizado y habrá que ver qué ha dicho la gente, pero no me creo que haya un problema con eso", ha subrayado el ministro.

