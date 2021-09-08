Vargas Llosa revela que sufrió abusos sexuales por parte de un religioso cuando era niño

El escritor y premio Nobel de Literatura en 2010, Mario Vargas Llosa, reveló este pasado martes que sufrió abuso sexual durante su infancia por parte de un religioso del colegio la Salle de Lima (Perú), donde estudió varios años.

Vargas Llosa lo ha contado así en una entrevista durante la Feria Virtual del Libro de Cajamarca (Perú): "Yo era muy católico, porque había nacido en una familia muy católica, muy practicante y lo fui hasta los 12 o 13 años cuando tuve un incidente con un hermano del colegio La Salle. Fue un incidente, digamos, de origen sexual", narró el escritor, que ya se había referido a este acontecimiento en sus memorias El pez en el agua.

"El colegio estaba vacío y este hermano me llevó al quinto piso, donde no podíamos entrar los estudiantes del colegio porque era donde tenían los hermanos sus cuartos. Sacó de pronto de su cuarto unas revistas mexicanas que se llamaban Vea que eran de desnudos, de bailarinas. A mí me dejó completamente desconcertado", añadió Vargas Llosa.

Vargas Llosa relató que entonces el religioso empezó a hacerle tocamientos: "Mientras las ojeaba, me di cuenta de que este hermano me estaba tocando la bragueta, como si quisiera masturbarme. Fue para mí un escándalo, yo me eché a llorar y gritar".

"Entonces el hermano Leoncio se asustó mucho, abrió la puerta, me dejó salir y me dijo: 'Cálmate'. Yo cuento esto porque, curiosamente, a partir de entonces, yo que había sido un niño muy creyente y que cumplía con comulgar cada primer viernes, me fui desinteresando de la religión", conluyó el escritor.