El papa Francisco ha nombrado a cuatro mujeres como consultoras en la secretaría general del Sínodo de obispos, la primera vez que ocupan este cargo de la Iglesia católica, informó este viernes la Santa Sede. El portavoz interino del Vaticano, Alessandro Gisotti, confirmó que es la primera vez que las mujeres ejercerán como consultoras en la secretaría general del Sínodo, una asamblea que reúne cada año a los obispos de todo el mundo para tratar diversas cuestiones.
El próximo Sínodo tendrá lugar en octubre de 2019 y está centrado en la evangelización y protección del Amazonas y de sus poblaciones indígenas, mientras que los últimos han tratado sobre temas como los jóvenes, las vocaciones sacerdotales o la familia. La secretaría general es una institución permanente vaticana que se encarga de preparar la asamblea del Sínodo y de aplicar sus conclusiones y, para ello, se vale distintos consultores.
Entre ellas se encuentra la religiosa española María Luisa Berzosa González
Ahora Francisco ha nombrado a un total de seis personas que ayudarán al secretario del Sínodo, el cardenal italiano Lorenzo Baldisseri, y de ellos cuatro son mujeres y dos hombres: estos son los reverendos Giacomo Costa y Rossano Sala.
Las mujeres son Nathalie Bacquart, exdirectora del Servicio Nacional para la Evangelización de los jóvenes y las vocaciones de la Conferencia Episcopal francesa, y Alessandra Smerilli, docente de Economía en la Pontificia Facultad de Ciencias de la Educación. También la religiosa española María Luisa Berzosa González, directora de la federación 'Fe y Alegría', que se encarga de la educación de los más desfavorecidos y la inclusión social, y Cecilia Costa, profesora de Sociología en la Universidad Roma Tre.
