Estás leyendo: Vecinos del barrio de Salamanca ocupan varias calles y piden la dimisión de Sánchez sin guardar la distancia social

Público
Público

Accede al mapa
de transparencia

Estado de alarma Vecinos del barrio de Salamanca ocupan varias calles y piden la dimisión de Sánchez sin guardar la distancia social

Con gritos de "libertad" y banderas de España, algunas de ellas preconsitucionales, han ocupado varias calles pese al decreto del estado de alarma por la emergencia sanitaria. Cuando la congregación llegaba a su fin, se ha podido ver en la zona cierta presencia policial, muy minoritaria, pero no ha llegado a producirse ninguna intervención.

13/05/2020.- Vecinos del madrileño barrio de Salamanca participan en una protesta contra el Gobierno por su gestión en la crisis del coronavirus, este miércoles en Madrid. / EFE - RODRIGO JIMÉNEZ
Vecinos del madrileño barrio de Salamanca participan en una protesta contra el Gobierno por su gestión en la crisis del coronavirus, este miércoles en Madrid. / EFE - RODRIGO JIMÉNEZ

Noticias relacionadas: Se colocarán automáticamente entre el texto. El número de informaciones que aparecerán dependerá del número de párrafos que tenga la noticia.

madrid

Actualizado:

público / europa press

Decenas de vecinos del barrio de Salamanca, han salido a las calles este miércoles en la zona de Núñez de Balboa de Madrid sin guardar la distancia social exigida, para reclamar la dimisión de Pedro Sánchez al frente del Gobierno por su gestión de la crisis sobre la pandemia del coronavirus al grito de "libertad" y con una sonora cacerolada. Es la tercera vez que se saltan el confinamiento.

Las caceroladas comenzaron el pasado domingo, cuando un grupo de jóvenes se concentró frente a una vivienda que tenía la música a todo volumen, un incidente que derivó en que 12 personas fueran identificadas y sancionadas por incumplir el real decreto de estado de alarma.

A raíz de esto, durante tres días consecutivos han sido decenas las personas que se han congregado en esta zona ubicada en pleno barrio de Salamanca para protestar contra la gestión del Gobierno de Pedro Sánchez a pesar de que la declaración del estado de alarma prohíbe la aglomeración de personas.

Vecinos del madrileño barrio de Salamanca participan en una protesta contra el Gobierno por su gestión en la crisis del coronavirus, este miércoles en Madrid. / EFE - RODRIGO JIMÉNEZ

Este miércoles, decenas las personas que han invadido la calzada de la calle, entre las calles Ramón de la Cruz y Ayala, ataviados con banderas de España, algunas de ellas preconsitucionales, y haciendo sonar cacerolas para pedir la dimisión de Sánchez al grito de "libertad".

Desde las 20.30 horas, los congregados han golpeado todo tipo de instrumentos de cocina y han hecho ruido golpeando señales de tráfico y contenedores de basura, mientras desde los balcones sonaba a gran volumen el himno de España.

A pesar de que la afluencia de personas impedía guardar la distancia social recomendada para evitar el contagio por el virus SARS-Cov-2, muchos de los congregados no llevaban mascarillas o las portaban de manera incorrecta.

Al grito de "Sánchez, dimisión" y "libertad", las personas que secundaban la protesta han permanecido en el lugar hasta pasadas las nueve y media de la noche, momento en que la concentración ha comenzado a decaer. Cuando la congregación llegaba a su fin, se ha podido ver en la zona cierta presencia policial, muy minoritaria, pero no ha llegado a producirse ninguna intervención.

Más noticias de Política y Sociedad

Etiquetas
Ha salido El Quinze

selección público

¿Qué es y por qué
es importante?

A partir de ahora

se escribe con

Te presentamos nuestro mapa de transparencia. Creado para lectores exigentes como tú