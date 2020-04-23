madridActualizado:
En plena crisis por la covid-19, la alcaldesa estadounidense de Las Vegas, Carolyn Goodman, minimiza la amenaza del virus. Goodman hizo un llamamiento para que las empresas de la ciudad reabrieran mientras eludía cualquier responsabilidad de asegurarse de que eso ocurra de manera segura.
La alcaldesa de la ciudad de los casinos realizó unas insólitas declaraciones durante una entrevista con el periodista de la CNN Anderson Cooper. "Quiero que abramos en la ciudad de Las Vegas para que nuestra gente pueda volver a trabajar y eso es todo porque estamos devolviendo a los niños y las familias a la calle", alegó Goodman.
Además, ofreció a la ciudad como un "grupo de control" para levantar las restricciones en el país sin emitir normas de distanciamiento social para las empresas reabiertas, justificando que estaba en manos de los casinos elaborar un plan para hacer cumplir esas pautas.
Pese a las altas cifras de EEUU con más de 45.000 fallecidos por coronavirus, la mandataria considera al periodista un "alarmista". "Esto no es China, esto es Las Vegas, Nevada", sentenció Goodman.
Las polémicas palabras del discurso de la alcaldesa han provocado una oleada de críticas en las redes sociales, entre ellas la de algunos comisionados que se han desvinculado y posicionado en contra de la idea de reabrir Las Vegas.
