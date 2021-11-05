Estás leyendo: El viento ayuda a limpiar el aire en La Palma

Público
Público

El viento ayuda a limpiar el aire en La Palma

Los gases derivados de la erupción del volcán Cumbre Vieja se desplazan hacia el suroeste.

05/11/2021. La calidad del aire en La Palma mejora con el viento.
Nube de humo y ceniza que genera la erupción del volcán Cumbre Vieja en La Palma. Elvira Urquijo A. / EFE

madrid

La última actualización de la Dirección General de Seguridad y Emergencias del Gobierno de Canarias confirma que el viento da un respiro a los vecinos de La Palma. Los gases han comenzado a desplazarse en dirección suroeste y como consecuencia de ello, el aire de las zonas afectadas por la erupción del volcán Cumbre Vieja ha mejorado su calidad, según recoge Europa Press.

Las corrientes de aire ayudan a desplazar el dióxido de azufre, las partículas y hollín que se concentran en la atmósfera debido a la erupción volcánica. Lo que provoca la mejoría del aire, que tras la erupción del volcán ha pasado de tener un categoría "excelente" a "extremadamente desfavorable" en el Valle de Aridane, según informa EFE. La contaminación de la atmósfera afecta principalmente a mayores de 65 años, niños y personas con afecciones respiratorias.

Como en los últimos días, la entrada y salida de Puerto Naos se hará por la ruta que conecta Las Manchas y el club de tenis. Además, se ha permitido a los residentes evacuados el acceso para recoger objetos personales y electrodomésticos de sus domicilios.

Está previsto que en la jornada del viernes la isla de La Palma reciba una nueva visita del presidente del Gobierno Pedro Sánchez.

Más noticias

Etiquetas

selección público