El viento ayuda a limpiar el aire en La Palma

madrid
La última actualización de la Dirección General de Seguridad y Emergencias del Gobierno de Canarias confirma que el viento da un respiro a los vecinos de La Palma. Los gases han comenzado a desplazarse en dirección suroeste y como consecuencia de ello, el aire de las zonas afectadas por la erupción del volcán Cumbre Vieja ha mejorado su calidad, según recoge Europa Press.
Las corrientes de aire ayudan a desplazar el dióxido de azufre, las partículas y hollín que se concentran en la atmósfera debido a la erupción volcánica. Lo que provoca la mejoría del aire, que tras la erupción del volcán ha pasado de tener un categoría "excelente" a "extremadamente desfavorable" en el Valle de Aridane, según informa EFE. La contaminación de la atmósfera afecta principalmente a mayores de 65 años, niños y personas con afecciones respiratorias.
Como en los últimos días, la entrada y salida de Puerto Naos se hará por la ruta que conecta Las Manchas y el club de tenis. Además, se ha permitido a los residentes evacuados el acceso para recoger objetos personales y electrodomésticos de sus domicilios.
Está previsto que en la jornada del viernes la isla de La Palma reciba una nueva visita del presidente del Gobierno Pedro Sánchez.
