MadridActualizado:
Jorge Ignacio P.J, que ya estaba acusado de la muerte de Marta Calvo, ha ingresado en prisión por el homicidio de otra mujer, y el Tribunal Superior de Justicia de la Comunitat Valenciana (TSJCV) ha decretado su encierro provisional, comunicada y sin fianza, abierta por delitos de homicidio y delito de omisión del deber de socorro.
Además, el Juzgado de Instrucción investiga el fallecimiento de una mujer más, fallecida en junio del año pasado con elementos comunes que la relacionan con la anterior.
La comparecencia había sido aplazada por el estado de alarma e investigaba la muerte de Lady Marcela, de 26 años y nacionalidad colombiana. Ejercía la prostitución y Jorge Ignacio es principal sospechoso de su muerte, por sus peligrosas prácticas sexuales vinculadas a la cocaína. El sospechoso está siendo investigado por varios juzgados en relación con muertes de mujeres ocurridas en circunstancias parecidas y vinculadas dicha sustancia.
La desaparición de Marta Calvo
Jorge Ignacio P.J, que ya tenía antecedentes de narcotráfico, lleva en prisión desde el pasado 6 de diciembre por el presunto asesinato de la joven Marta Calvo, cuyo paradero es desconocido desde el 7 de noviembre. Tras los registros practicados en el domicilio del detenido, se continúa investigando el vertedero de Dos Aguas.
El informe policial concluye que el homicidio no fue imprudente, sino que fue "por satisfacer sus inclinaciones sexuales"
La principal hipótesis es que la joven murió por una sobredosis de cocaína que le provocó el acusado y, según reveló el diario Las Provincias, el informe policial concluye que el homicidio no fue imprudente, sino que fue doloso por "el afán egoísta del detenido por satisfacer sus inclinaciones sexuales".
