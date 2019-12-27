Público
Violencia machista Detenido un hombre por agredir a su esposa con una maceta en la cabeza en Sevilla

El individuo tenía la ropa manchada de sangre y dijo a los policías que su mujer "se había caído", aunque rápidamente la localizaron en la casa, en estado semiinconsciente y con heridas en la cabeza.

telefono maltrato 016

Imagen del número de telefono maltrato 016

Un hombre de 60 años ha sido detenido por la Policía Local de Sevilla tras ser denunciado por agredir, presuntamente, a su pareja con una maceta en la cabeza durante una discusión, usándola para golpearla en repetidas ocasiones.

Emergencias del Ayuntamiento ha informado de que a las 6.30 de la mañana del 25 de diciembre, el ahora detenido llamó a la Policía para pedir ayuda, y la patrulla que se desplazó a la zona accedió a su vivienda y comprobó que en la misma había sangre esparcida.

El autor de la llamada tenía también la ropa manchada de sangre y dijo a los policías que su mujer "se había caído", aunque rápidamente la localizaron en la casa, en estado semiinconsciente y con heridas en la cabeza.

Fueron las hijas del matrimonio las que dijeron a los agentes que su padre la había golpeado varias veces con una maceta, por lo que procedieron a su detención y traslado a las dependencias policiales, para pasar a disposición judicial.

