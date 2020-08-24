Estás leyendo: Aumentan a 42 los casos asociados al virus del Nilo, dos más que ayer

VIRUS DEL NILO Aumentan a 42 los casos asociados al virus del Nilo, dos más que ayer

Entre los casos confirmados se encuentran 18 pacientes ingresados, ocho de ellos en la Unidad de Cuidados Intensivos. Hasta el momento han fallecido dos personas en Sevilla por el virus, una mujer de 85 años y un hombre de 77.

Dos trabajadores durante las labores de fumigación contra los mosquitos causantes del virus del Nilo en Coria del Río, (Sevilla). /Europa Press
Sevilla

EFE

Los casos asociados al virus del Nilo, entre probables y confirmados, han subido este lunes a 42, lo que supone dos más que ayer, y de ellos hay 18 pacientes ingresados, cinco menos que ayer, ocho de ellos en la Unidad de Cuidados Intensivos (UCI).

El número de muestras positivas al virus del Nilo es 29, una más que ayer, y el número de casos confirmados es seis, los mismos que hace un día, según han informado fuentes de la Consejería de Salud. Hasta el momento han fallecido dos personas en Sevilla por el virus, una mujer de 85 años y un hombre de 77 años.

Este brote de virus del Nilo es el mayor que se ha registrado en Andalucía, lo que se atribuye al aumento en un 30% de los mosquitos que hay en los humedales del Parque Nacional de Doñana y del río Guadalquivir cercanos a La Puebla y Coria del Río, las poblaciones en las que se ha detectado. 

