Estás leyendo: El uso de WhatsApp crece un 76% en España por el coronavirus

Público
Público

El uso de WhatsApp crece un 76% en España por el coronavirus

Además de este tipo de aplicaciones, durante la pandemia se ha registrado un incremento en el uso de los navegadores web, la televisión tradicional y las redes sociales.

La aplicación de mensajería WhatsApp. Reuters
La aplicación de mensajería WhatsApp. Reuters

Noticias relacionadas: Se colocarán automáticamente entre el texto. El número de informaciones que aparecerán dependerá del número de párrafos que tenga la noticia.

madrid

Actualizado:

europa press

WhatsApp es la aplicación de mensajería que más está creciendo en uso durante la pandemia del nuevo coronavirus, con un incremento del 76 por ciento en España, frente al 40 por ciento de crecimiento generalizado.

Las aplicaciones y los servicios de mensajería permiten mantener el contacto a distancia con familiares y amigos, por lo que el tiempo que se les dedica se ha incrementado durante la crisis generada por el nuevo coronavirus a nivel global.

En el caso concreto de España, los datos de Kantar señalan un incremento del tiempo dedicado a WhatsApp del 76 por ciento, por encima del 40 por ciento de crecimiento registrado en líneas generales, y del 50 por ciento indicado por Facebook hace unos días.

En China, primer país en verse afectado por el coronavirus, también ha crecido el uso de las aplicaciones locales, como WeChat o Weibo, que han experimentado un incremento del 58 por ciento.

Este mayor uso se ubica principalmente en la franja de edad de entre 18 y 34 años. Kantar señala que el crecimiento de Facebook e Instagram ha sido de más del 40 por ciento entre los menores de 35 años.

Además de este tipo de aplicaciones, durante la pandemia se ha registrado un incremento en el uso de los navegadores web (70%), la televisión tradicional (63%) y las redes sociales (61%).

Etiquetas

selección público

¿Qué es y por qué
es importante?

A partir de ahora

se escribe con

Te presentamos nuestro mapa de transparencia. Creado para lectores exigentes como tú