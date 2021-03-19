madridActualizado:
WhatsApp, Instagram y Facebook comienzan a recuperar su servicio tras reportar un número importante de caídas de las tres plataformas pasadas las 18.10 horas de la tarde de este viernes.
Según datos de la página web downdetector.es se han detectado más de 50.000 informes de caída de los usuarios de WhatsApp entre las 18.00 horas y las 19.00 horas de este viernes.
El servicio de Whatsapp no permitía enviar ni recibir ningún mensaje, mientras que muchos internautas han recibido el mensaje "5xx Server Error" en la red social de Instagram, sin poder acceder a sus perfiles.
Numerosos usuarios de estas tres redes sociales han informado en Twitter de la caída mundial sobre todo de la apliación de mensajería al no poder mandar ni recibir mensajes, llegando a convertirse WhatsApp en trending topic mundial en pocos minutos.
Usuarios en Norteamérica y otras parte del mundo informaron de problemas con las aplicaciones de mensajería propiedad de Facebook, así como Instagram, también parte del gigante tecnológico.
Los problemas comenzaron a detectarse en las aplicaciones de Facebook alrededor de las 13.00 hora de la costa este de Estados Unidos (17.00 GMT).
La web en la que Facebook comunica el estado de sus servicios y aplicaciones para desarrolladores no ha comunicado hasta el momento ningún problema serio y asegura que el estado de Facebook es "saludable".
